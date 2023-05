Part 2 of the DMB resplaining picks up right where we left off. Dave and the guys are jammed up recording, and things get a little off the rails from there. Host Yasi Salek and returning guest Grayson Haver Currin take the listener from the early internet confusion of The Lillywhite Sessions to present day and the band’s latest album, 2023’s Walk Around the Moon.

