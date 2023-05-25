 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Previewing Celtics-Heat Game 5, Warriors Offseason, and Would LeBron Play in the Bay?

Plus, talking expectations for Jaylen Brown, the best match for the Nuggets in the NBA Finals, and more

By Kevin O'Connor and Logan Murdock

Kevin O’Connor is joined by Logan Murdock to preview Game 5 of Celtics-Heat and to discuss expectations for Jaylen Brown, Joe Mazzulla’s future with the Celtics, and which team would be a better matchup against the Nuggets in the NBA Finals. Plus, previewing the Warriors offseason and whether LeBron James would actually request a trade to Golden State.

Host: Kevin O’Connor
Guest: Logan Murdock
Producers: Danny Corrales, Tucker Tashjian, Gibson Pyper, Victoria Valencia, and Cory McConnell

