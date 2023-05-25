Previewing Celtics-Heat Game 5, Warriors Offseason, and Would LeBron Play in the Bay?

Kevin O’Connor is joined by Logan Murdock to preview Game 5 of Celtics-Heat and to discuss expectations for Jaylen Brown, Joe Mazzulla’s future with the Celtics, and which team would be a better matchup against the Nuggets in the NBA Finals. Plus, previewing the Warriors offseason and whether LeBron James would actually request a trade to Golden State.
Host: Kevin O’Connor
Guest: Logan Murdock
Producers: Danny Corrales, Tucker Tashjian, Gibson Pyper, Victoria Valencia, and Cory McConnell
