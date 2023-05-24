Analyzing the 2023 NBA Combine



KOC and J. Kyle Mann discuss the combined performances of the Thompson Twins and where they could potentially get drafted (01:30). Next, they discuss Wake Forest’s Bobi Klintman skipping the combine and why the guys were impressed by UCLA’s Amari Bailey (19:39). They also discuss the combined performances of Ben Sheppard, Brandin Podziemski, and more (35:56).

Check out KOC's 2023 NBA Draft Guide for all the latest prospect rankings, mock drafts, and more!

Hosts: Kevin O’Connor and J. Kyle Mann

Associate Producer: Jessie Lopez

Production Supervision: Ben Cruz

