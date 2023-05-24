 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Analyzing the 2023 NBA Combine

We’re talking the Thompson Twins’ combined performances (as well as Ben Sheppard’s, Brandin Podziemski’s, and others’), Wake Forest’s Bobi Klintman skipping the combine, and more

By Kevin O'Connor and J. Kyle Mann
KOC and J. Kyle Mann discuss the combined performances of the Thompson Twins and where they could potentially get drafted (01:30). Next, they discuss Wake Forest’s Bobi Klintman skipping the combine and why the guys were impressed by UCLA’s Amari Bailey (19:39). They also discuss the combined performances of Ben Sheppard, Brandin Podziemski, and more (35:56).

Hosts: Kevin O’Connor and J. Kyle Mann
Associate Producer: Jessie Lopez
Production Supervision: Ben Cruz

