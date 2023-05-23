The Defining Moments of the ’22-23 Premier League Season

James Allcott looks at the ins and outs of the Premier League season with Daniel Cook (@HLTCO). The pair discuss what have been the defining moments of the Premier League season and what have been the ripples brought to us by the defining moments. The Conte rant, Casemiro’s red card against Palace, the Darwin Nunez effect, and many more key moments all discussed in this week’s episode of The Ripple Effect.
Host: James Allcott
Guests: Daniel Cook
Producer: Cai Jones
Editor: Finn McSkimming
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
