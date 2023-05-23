An Impending Bloodline Implosion? Plus, High Expectations for Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch.

It’s a great week to be a wrestling fan! Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip discuss their excitement for the week of what will feature three premium live events. They discuss the following:
- Seth Rollins interviews with Corey Graves (27:49)
- Roman Reigns’s “bump” into Solo Sikoa (34:10)
- Brock Lesnar injuring Cody Rhodes’s arm (41:57)
- Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch’s contract signing (54:37)
- AEW Double or Nothing preview (58:36)
Host: Peter Rosenberg, Stat Guy Greg and Bryan Diperstein
Producer: Brian H. Waters
