An Impending Bloodline Implosion? Plus, High Expectations for Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch.

It’s a great week to be a wrestling fan! Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip discuss their excitement for the week of what will feature three premium live events

By Peter Rosenberg
WWE


It’s a great week to be a wrestling fan! Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip discuss their excitement for the week of what will feature three premium live events. They discuss the following:

  • Seth Rollins interviews with Corey Graves (27:49)
  • Roman Reigns’s “bump” into Solo Sikoa (34:10)
  • Brock Lesnar injuring Cody Rhodes’s arm (41:57)
  • Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch’s contract signing (54:37)
  • AEW Double or Nothing preview (58:36)

Host: Peter Rosenberg, Stat Guy Greg and Bryan Diperstein
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

