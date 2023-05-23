Battles, Beef, and Behind the Scenes in Dublin, Prem and URC Final Previews, and Adam Radwan Joins the Baa-Baas

What a battle in Dublin. We’ll be picking the bones out of potentially the best and most brutal Champions Cup final ever between Leinster and La Rochelle. We hear what went on behind the scenes between the two bitter rivals, and what happened post-game with Goodey on the ground at the Aviva. We’ll also be looking ahead to the URC final, Premiership final & the BaaBaas against a World XV at Twickenham. Plus, we’ll be having a chat with Newcastle, England, and now-Barbarians winger Adam Radwan.
