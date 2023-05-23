 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nuggets Sweep Their Way Into the Finals, Debating the Lakers’ Future, and Why Joe Needs to Go

Verno and KOC congratulate Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets for sweeping the Lakers en route to their first-ever NBA Finals appearance

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Four Photo by Harry How/Getty Images


Verno and KOC congratulate Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets for sweeping the Lakers en route to their first-ever NBA Finals appearance (01:18). LeBron James had another amazing night in the loss, as the guys debate the Lakers’ future after getting swept (21:27). Will Kyrie Irving be a Laker? Next, the guys discuss how the Heat are just one win away from another NBA Finals berth with Jimmy Butler, and how Tyler Herro’s injury was actually beneficial to their remarkable run (37:52). Also, KOC shares why the Celtics need to let Joe Mazzulla go (53:07). Lastly, the guys discuss the latest head coaching rumors and Carmelo Anthony’s retirement (01:12:36).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

