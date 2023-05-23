Where Do LeBron James, the Lakers, and the Celtics Go from Here?

Seerat and Michael begin the podcast by sharing their reactions to the Nuggets’ sweep of the Lakers, and giving big flowers to Nikola Jokic. Next, they take a look at L.A.’s future prospects, and ponder if Kyrie Irving could be donning the purple and gold next season (19:20). Finally, they shift their focus to the Eastern Conference finals and speculate on changes the Celtics will make to their roster and coaching staff if they end up losing the series as expected (44:29).
Hosts: Seerat Sohi and Michael Pina
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz
