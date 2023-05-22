Pat McAfee’s ESPN Deal, the Kevin Harlan Playoff Experience, and This Week in 2024



Bryan and David discuss Pat McAfee’s huge contract signing with ESPN, his fit with the sports media conglomerate, and the company’s shift to signing top-level talent (00:32). Then, they’re back with another segment of NBA2Day to talk about Kevin Harlan’s performance during the playoffs, Michael Malone’s “Nobody believes in us” comments, and more (17:06). After, they give the latest updates on the 2024 election, including Senator Tim Scott’s announcement speech for president, Ron DeSantis bypassing the “mainstream media” for his presidential run, and former vice president Mike Pence plagiarizing bits from a Donald Trump speech (29:58). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

