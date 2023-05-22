 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pat McAfee’s ESPN Deal, the Kevin Harlan Playoff Experience, and This Week in 2024

Bryan and David also discuss some 2024 presidential run announcements, including from Senator Tim Scott

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Super Bowl LVII - Previews Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images


Bryan and David discuss Pat McAfee’s huge contract signing with ESPN, his fit with the sports media conglomerate, and the company’s shift to signing top-level talent (00:32). Then, they’re back with another segment of NBA2Day to talk about Kevin Harlan’s performance during the playoffs, Michael Malone’s “Nobody believes in us” comments, and more (17:06). After, they give the latest updates on the 2024 election, including Senator Tim Scott’s announcement speech for president, Ron DeSantis bypassing the “mainstream media” for his presidential run, and former vice president Mike Pence plagiarizing bits from a Donald Trump speech (29:58). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

