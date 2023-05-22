Juliet and Amanda’s 2023 Book Recommendations

The ladies return with a special episode of Jam Session and their 2023 book recommendations! They break down some of the few books that didn’t hit all the marks for their tastes (0:42), discuss the ways in which current modern literary fiction is being portrayed (6:49), share their 2023 book recommendations (11:29), and finally share which books they are most looking forward to reading this year (29:31)!
Amanda’s Recommendations:
Helen DeWitt, The Last Samurai and The English Understand Wool
Jennifer Egan, The Candy House
Michael Schulman, Oscar Wars
Rumaan Alam, Leave the World Behind
Plum Sykes, Party Girls Die in Pearls
Emma Cline, The Guest
Viet Thanh Nguyen, The Sympathizer
Eleanor Catton, Birnam Wood
Juliet’s Recommendations:
Anderson Cooper, The Vanderbilts
Candice Millard, Destiny of the Republic
Hampton Sides, Hellhound on His Trail
Sophie Cousens, This Time Next Year
Jennifer Egan, Manhattan Beach
Ann Napolitano, Hello Beautiful
Tessa Hadley, The Past
Peng Shepherd, The Cartographers
Hosts: Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Producer: Jade Whaley
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher