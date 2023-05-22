 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Juliet and Amanda’s 2023 Book Recommendations

In this special episode of ‘Jam Session,’ Juliet and Amanda break down the current attitude toward literary fiction and share their book recommendations

By Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Susan Campos, Juliet de Baubigny, Julia Sorkin, And Gela Taylor Celebrate Celebrates The Launch Of Plum Sykes’ New Book, “Party Girls Die In Pearls” With An Event At Burberry Rodeo Drive Photo by Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Burberry


The ladies return with a special episode of Jam Session and their 2023 book recommendations! They break down some of the few books that didn’t hit all the marks for their tastes (0:42), discuss the ways in which current modern literary fiction is being portrayed (6:49), share their 2023 book recommendations (11:29), and finally share which books they are most looking forward to reading this year (29:31)!

Amanda’s Recommendations:
Helen DeWitt, The Last Samurai and The English Understand Wool
Jennifer Egan, The Candy House
Michael Schulman, Oscar Wars
Rumaan Alam, Leave the World Behind
Plum Sykes, Party Girls Die in Pearls
Emma Cline, The Guest
Viet Thanh Nguyen, The Sympathizer
Eleanor Catton, Birnam Wood

Juliet’s Recommendations:
Anderson Cooper, The Vanderbilts
Candice Millard, Destiny of the Republic
Hampton Sides, Hellhound on His Trail
Sophie Cousens, This Time Next Year
Jennifer Egan, Manhattan Beach
Ann Napolitano, Hello Beautiful
Tessa Hadley, The Past
Peng Shepherd, The Cartographers

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Producer: Jade Whaley

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

Next Up In Jam Session

The Latest

Pat McAfee’s ESPN Deal, the Kevin Harlan Playoff Experience, and This Week in 2024

Bryan and David also discuss some 2024 presidential run announcements, including from Senator Tim Scott

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

The Launch of Tim Scott’s Presidential Bid With Caitlin Byrd

Caitlin and Bakari discuss the senator’s chances of winning over Republican voters

By Bakari Sellers

Netflix Crashes TV’s Ad Party

Matt and Lucas Shaw also discuss Netflix’s upfront debut and what it was like watching the presentations in the middle of a writers strike

By Matthew Belloni

The Heat Go Up 3-0, Carmelo Anthony Retires, and Lakers on the Verge of Getting Swept

Logan and Raja talk about the Celtics’ embarrassing loss to the Heat in a must-win Game 3 and celebrate Carmelo Anthony after his retirement announcement

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Big Weekend Coming Up for WWE, AEW, and NXT!

This week, David, Kaz, and Brian kick off the show by discussing Willow Nightingale becoming the inaugural NJPW Strong Women’s Champion and more

By David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide, and 1 more

Meet the Boozers, Carmelo Retires, and NBA Combine Notes With J.Kyle Mann

The Ringer’s Tate Frazier is joined by J. Kyle Mann to discuss Carmelo Anthony’s retirement announcement and reflect on his basketball legacy from Syracuse to the NBA and Team USA

By Tate Frazier