Juliet and Amanda’s 2023 Book Recommendations



The ladies return with a special episode of Jam Session and their 2023 book recommendations! They break down some of the few books that didn’t hit all the marks for their tastes (0:42), discuss the ways in which current modern literary fiction is being portrayed (6:49), share their 2023 book recommendations (11:29), and finally share which books they are most looking forward to reading this year (29:31)!

Amanda’s Recommendations:

Helen DeWitt, The Last Samurai and The English Understand Wool

Jennifer Egan, The Candy House

Michael Schulman, Oscar Wars

Rumaan Alam, Leave the World Behind

Plum Sykes, Party Girls Die in Pearls

Emma Cline, The Guest

Viet Thanh Nguyen, The Sympathizer

Eleanor Catton, Birnam Wood

Juliet’s Recommendations:

Anderson Cooper, The Vanderbilts

Candice Millard, Destiny of the Republic

Hampton Sides, Hellhound on His Trail

Sophie Cousens, This Time Next Year

Jennifer Egan, Manhattan Beach

Ann Napolitano, Hello Beautiful

Tessa Hadley, The Past

Peng Shepherd, The Cartographers

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins

Producer: Jade Whaley

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher