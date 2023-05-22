 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Heat Go Up 3-0, Carmelo Anthony Retires, and Lakers on the Verge of Getting Swept

Logan and Raja talk about the Celtics’ embarrassing loss to the Heat in a must-win Game 3 and celebrate Carmelo Anthony after his retirement announcement 

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
2023 NBA Playoffs - Miami Heat v New York Knicks Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images


Logan and Raja are back to talk about the Celtics getting embarrassed by the Heat in a must-win Game 3 in Miami (02:00), before turning their praises to this improbable title-contending Miami Heat team (27:00). Then the guys talk Nuggets vs. Lakers and what the future could look like for the Lakers if they get swept (41:00). Later, the guys celebrate Carmelo Anthony after his retirement announcement (51:00).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Producer: Jonathan Kermah

