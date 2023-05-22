Big Weekend Coming Up for WWE, AEW, and NXT!

This week, David, Kaz, and Brian kick off the show by discussing Willow Nightingale becoming the inaugural NJPW Strong Women’s Champion (4:44):Then they discuss the matches they are most looking forward to at the following:
- WWE ‘Night of Champions’ (21:10)
- AEW ‘Double or Nothing’ (43:02)
- NXT Battleground (57:18)
