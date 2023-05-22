Football Must Protect Players Like Vinícius Júnior. Plus, the Bundesliga Is in Dortmund’s Hands and Man City Seal the Premier League.

Musa and Ryan begin with some news, including Vinícius Júnior receiving more racial abuse in La Liga, which lead to the Real Madrid star releasing a statement online and Carlo Ancelotti speaking out (05:26). They then discuss Bayern’s slip-up at home to Leipzig and Dortmund’s win, putting the Bundesliga title in their hands heading into the final day (18:27). There’s a quick round-up of some other stuff and Manchester City being confirmed as the Premier League champions for the third year in a row (33:13), as well as Nottingham Forest securing safety and more!
