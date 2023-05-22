 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

N.Y. Baseball’s Best Week of 2023, Koepka the King of Upstate N.Y., and PGA Talk With Mike Carver. Plus, Calls and Thoughts on the NBA Conference Finals.

Plus, callers talk Yankees and PGA gambling

By John Jastremski
Cleveland Guardians v New York Mets Photo by Elsa/Getty Images


(1:42) — METS: The Mets have their best week of the season.

(6:13) — YANKEES: The Yankees take care of business against the Reds.

(11:26) — PGA: Brooks Koepka wins the PGA Championship, and Michael Block makes a hole-in-one.

(14:20) — NBA: The Nuggets and Heat each take 3-0 series leads in the conference finals.

(17:58) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees and PGA gambling.

(33:47) — MIKE CARVER: SportGrid’s Mike Carver joins the show to talk about the PGA Championship.

‌We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Twitter: john_jastremski

‌Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Mike Carver
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Subscribe: Spotify

