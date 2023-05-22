N.Y. Baseball’s Best Week of 2023, Koepka the King of Upstate N.Y., and PGA Talk With Mike Carver. Plus, Calls and Thoughts on the NBA Conference Finals.



(1:42) — METS: The Mets have their best week of the season.

(6:13) — YANKEES: The Yankees take care of business against the Reds.

(11:26) — PGA: Brooks Koepka wins the PGA Championship, and Michael Block makes a hole-in-one.

(14:20) — NBA: The Nuggets and Heat each take 3-0 series leads in the conference finals.

(17:58) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees and PGA gambling.

(33:47) — MIKE CARVER: SportGrid’s Mike Carver joins the show to talk about the PGA Championship.

‌Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Mike Carver

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

