 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Talent, Toughness, and Smarts Are What You Ask For

Jason reacts to the Heat’s impressive win over the Celtics and cautiously welcomes the White Sox back into his heart

By Jason Goff
Kansas City Royals v Chicago White Sox Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images


Jason begins the pod by sharing his reaction to the Heat’s impressive win over the Celtics in Game 3 of their series and marveling at the gritty intelligence Miami has been demonstrating throughout the playoffs. He then cautiously welcomes the White Sox back into his heart after their recent form, but he explains that there are some conditions that have to be met first (17:29). Finally, Jason foresees a Heat-Nuggets NBA Finals and wonders why his beloved Chicago Bulls aren’t taking any team-building cues from Denver (24:46).

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, and Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Full Go With Jason Goff

The Latest

N.Y. Baseball, Koepka Wins PGA Championship, NBA Conference Finals

Plus, callers talk Yankees and PGA gambling

By John Jastremski

Billy Graham Went From Superstardom to Immortality

The man whose paradigm-shifting work in the 1970s served as the prototype for Hulk Hogan, Jesse Ventura, and Vince McMahon’s entire 1980s WWF spent most of his last decades struggling with health problems.

By Oliver Lee Bateman

The Best Table at a Restaurant, the ‘Pretty Woman’ Move, and Teppanyaki Everything

Dave, Chris, and Euno discuss the politics of restaurant tables and the idea of food as performance art

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

The Broken Celtics, Miami’s Improbable Run, Denver’s Biggest Win Ever, and LeBron’s Next Move With Ryen Russillo

The Heat put the Celtics on the verge of elimination

By Bill Simmons

Celtics’ Season on the Brink After Getting Blown Out in Miami

Brian discusses Boston’s Game 3 and the team’s future

By Brian Barrett

The Return of Brooks Koepka, and Club Pro Michael Block Steals the Show at the PGA Championship

House and Hubbard recap this weekend’s championship and discuss the players who exceeded their expectations

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard