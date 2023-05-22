Talent, Toughness, and Smarts Are What You Ask For

Jason begins the pod by sharing his reaction to the Heat’s impressive win over the Celtics in Game 3 of their series and marveling at the gritty intelligence Miami has been demonstrating throughout the playoffs. He then cautiously welcomes the White Sox back into his heart after their recent form, but he explains that there are some conditions that have to be met first (17:29). Finally, Jason foresees a Heat-Nuggets NBA Finals and wonders why his beloved Chicago Bulls aren’t taking any team-building cues from Denver (24:46).
Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, and Chris Sutton
