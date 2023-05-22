Celtics’ Season on the Brink After Getting Blown Out in Miami



Brian discusses a stunning Celtics’ blowout loss in Miami, why the team looks so disorganized, what is wrong with Jaylen Brown, Joe Mazzulla’s future, and more (0:30). Then, Brian commiserates with some callers about the Celtics’ loss (30:45). Brian ends with some Red Sox notes after they take two of three in San Diego (45:00).

