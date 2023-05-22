 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Celtics’ Season on the Brink After Getting Blown Out in Miami

Brian discusses Boston’s Game 3 and the team’s future

By Brian Barrett
Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Three Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images


Brian discusses a stunning Celtics’ blowout loss in Miami, why the team looks so disorganized, what is wrong with Jaylen Brown, Joe Mazzulla’s future, and more (0:30). Then, Brian commiserates with some callers about the Celtics’ loss (30:45). Brian ends with some Red Sox notes after they take two of three in San Diego (45:00).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

