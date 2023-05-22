The Return of Brooks Koepka, and Club Pro Michael Block Steals the Show at the PGA Championship

House and Hubbard start the pod by reacting to Brooks Koepka notching his fifth major win at the PGA Championship this weekend, discussing where this puts him among the top golfers in the world, and explaining its significance for LIV Golf (02:03). Then, they discuss the standouts at Oak Hill, including club pro Michael Block and his top-15 finish, Scottie Scheffler, and Viktor Hovland (22:20). After, they talk about players who underperformed, overperformed, and met their expectations (44:50).
Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Eduardo Ocampo
