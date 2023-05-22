 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Return of Brooks Koepka, and Club Pro Michael Block Steals the Show at the PGA Championship

House and Hubbard recap this weekend’s championship and discuss the players who exceeded their expectations

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
2023 PGA Championship - Final Round Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images


House and Hubbard start the pod by reacting to Brooks Koepka notching his fifth major win at the PGA Championship this weekend, discussing where this puts him among the top golfers in the world, and explaining its significance for LIV Golf (02:03). Then, they discuss the standouts at Oak Hill, including club pro Michael Block and his top-15 finish, Scottie Scheffler, and Viktor Hovland (22:20). After, they talk about players who underperformed, overperformed, and met their expectations (44:50).

Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Eduardo Ocampo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Fairway Rollin'

The Latest

Celtics’ Season on the Brink After Getting Blown Out in Miami

Brian discusses Boston’s Game 3 and the team’s future

By Brian Barrett

Brooks Koepka Makes Uncomfortable History at the PGA Championship

Koepka secured his first major win in four years, but Oak Hill will be remembered as an even bigger victory for LIV Golf. A feel-good week (Michael Block!) ended with some sobering ripple effects for LIV’s ongoing battle for credibility.

By Elizabeth Nelson

‘Succession’ Season 4, Episode 9 Recap

Bill, Sean, and Joanna discuss this TV masterpiece of an episode, the indelible performances across the board, and more

By Bill Simmons, Sean Fennessey, and 1 more

Breaking Down the Penultimate Episode of ‘Succession’

Chris and Andy break down "Church and State"—the ninth episode of Season 4

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

The Dark Flame in Men: Breaking Down Episode 9 of ‘Succession’

On the day after a contentious presidential election, the Roy family and associates gather to finally lay Logan to rest

By Miles Surrey

It’s Getting Heated; Heat Steal Game 2 Against the Celtics

J. Kyle Mann and Tyler Parker return to discuss Game 2 of Heat vs. Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals

By J. Kyle Mann and Tyler Parker