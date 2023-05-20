Celtics Are Down 0-2



Brian reacts to another Celtics loss at home to the Heat and breaks down Joe Mazzulla’s questionable coaching decisions, Grant Williams vs. Jimmy Butler, Jaylen Brown’s alarming play, and more (0:30). Then, he takes a couple listener calls, before Brian and Jamie offer up some closing thoughts on the game (34:00).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify‌