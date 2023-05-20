 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Celtics Are Down 0-2

Brian reacts to the Celtics loss to the Heat, discusses Jaylen Brown’s alarming play, and more

By Brian Barrett
Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Two Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images


Brian reacts to another Celtics loss at home to the Heat and breaks down Joe Mazzulla’s questionable coaching decisions, Grant Williams vs. Jimmy Butler, Jaylen Brown’s alarming play, and more (0:30). Then, he takes a couple listener calls, before Brian and Jamie offer up some closing thoughts on the game (34:00).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Off the Pike

The Latest

Doc Rivers Out in Philly, Wemby in With the Spurs, and the Nuggets’ Championship Run

Austin and Pausha talk thoughts on the Sixers letting go of Doc Rivers, the speed of turnover in the NBA, and more

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi

The ‘Real Housewives of New York’ Trailer, ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard,’ and the ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Finale

The duo discuss the brand new trailer for Season 14 of ‘The Real Housewives of New York’ and all things Bravo!

By Rachel Lindsay and Callie Curry

The Bachelor Party Special

Plus, Natalie gives more Hebrew food pronunciation lessons, the guys grill Troy the Goy about his escapades in a stranger’s home, and the guys open the mailbag

By Peter Rosenberg
Play

Yeezys Are Back, Plus Anthony Edwards’s Signature Adidas

Big Wos also talks off-court fits from Tobias Harris, P.J. Tucker, and Jarred Vanderbilt and the return of the Air Jordan 4 "Military Blue"

By Wosny Lambre

Can the Lakers Come Back From Down 2-0? Plus, What the Celtics Need to Do to Win Game 2, and a Preakness Preview With Michael Joyce.

The East Coast Bias boys recap Lakers-Nuggets Game 2 before looking ahead to Game 3 and giving an update on the PGA Championship

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more

Ground Beef: Sogan Dolma

Dave, Chris, and Rachel Khong try their hand at Haris Jebrini’s sogan dolma, a Bosnian lunch counter favorite of stuffed onions

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying