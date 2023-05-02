The Premier League Hall of Fame | The Fozcast Inductees ...

The Premier League Hall of Fame inductees are about to be announced on May 3! There are five inductees this year, of which two have already been confirmed: the managerial titans Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger. That leaves a choice of three from a shortlist of 15 Premier League legends, which are…
- Tony Adams
- Ashley Cole
- Gary Neville
- Sol Campbell
- Jermain Defoe
- Michael Owen
- Michael Carrick
- Les Ferdinand
- John Terry
- Petr Cech
- Rio Ferdinand
- Yaya Toure
- Andrew Cole
- Robbie Fowler
- Nemanja Vidic
