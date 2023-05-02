WWE Backlash Preview, Plus NXT Call-ups!

This Tuesday, Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip are back, and they discuss the following:
- WWE draft recap (7:55)
- Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest San Juan street fight (24:33)
- Will Zelina Vega pull off the biggest upset in history? (27:00)
- NXT call-ups in the WWE draft (30:43)
They close the show with mailbag questions (39:10) and the Shad Gaspard Black Power Rankings (57:34)
Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Stat Guy Greg, and Bryan Diperstein
Producer: Brian H. Waters
