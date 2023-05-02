 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WWE Backlash Preview, Plus NXT Call-ups!

The guys also recap the WWE draft, talk the Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest street fight, and answer mailbag questions

By Peter Rosenberg
WWE


This Tuesday, Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip are back, and they discuss the following:

  • WWE draft recap (7:55)
  • Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest San Juan street fight (24:33)
  • Will Zelina Vega pull off the biggest upset in history? (27:00)
  • NXT call-ups in the WWE draft (30:43)

They close the show with mailbag questions (39:10) and the Shad Gaspard Black Power Rankings (57:34)

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Stat Guy Greg, and Bryan Diperstein
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

