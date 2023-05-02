WWE Backlash Preview, Plus NXT Call-ups!



This Tuesday, Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip are back, and they discuss the following:

WWE draft recap (7:55)

Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest San Juan street fight (24:33)

Will Zelina Vega pull off the biggest upset in history? (27:00)

NXT call-ups in the WWE draft (30:43)

They close the show with mailbag questions (39:10) and the Shad Gaspard Black Power Rankings (57:34)

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Stat Guy Greg, and Bryan Diperstein

Producer: Brian H. Waters

