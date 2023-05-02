Vintage Harden, Warriors-Lakers Series Preview, and Best Bets

The East Coast Bias boys start by recapping the 76ers’ upset over the Celtics and share how to bet the remainder of the series (1:00). Then, they discuss whether Phoenix has any life left (14:00), and Raheem gives out tonight’s The Hundred pick (34:00), before being joined by FanDuel TV’s Michael Joyce to preview the Kentucky Derby (43:00). Finally, they close the show with their best bets (58:00).
Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Guest: Michael Joyce
Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
