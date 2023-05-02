 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Vintage Harden, Warriors-Lakers Series Preview, and Best Bets

Plus, FanDuel TV’s Michael Joyce joins the show to preview the Kentucky Derby

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics - Game One Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images


The East Coast Bias boys start by recapping the 76ers’ upset over the Celtics and share how to bet the remainder of the series (1:00). Then, they discuss whether Phoenix has any life left (14:00), and Raheem gives out tonight’s The Hundred pick (34:00), before being joined by FanDuel TV’s Michael Joyce to preview the Kentucky Derby (43:00). Finally, they close the show with their best bets (58:00).

Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Guest: Michael Joyce
Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

