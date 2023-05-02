Is There a Good Defensive Strategy for Nikola Jokic?



Seerat and Michael begin by breaking down Nikola Jokic’s MVP-level performance in the Nuggets’ win over the Suns in Game 2 of their second-round series. They express concern over the shot and usage rate for Phoenix’s big three and speculate on their ability to come back from 0-2. Then Seerat issues an apology to the Denver fandom for overlooking their potential before the playoffs (19:26). Next they shine a light on James Harden’s master class versus the Celtics and discuss whether Monday night was the biggest Sixers win since the days of Allen Iverson (31:50).

Hosts: Seerat Sohi and Michael Pina

Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz

