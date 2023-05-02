 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Is There a Good Defensive Strategy for Nikola Jokic?

Plus, vintage James Harden puts the Celtics In a blender

By Seerat Sohi and Michael Pina
Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images


Seerat and Michael begin by breaking down Nikola Jokic’s MVP-level performance in the Nuggets’ win over the Suns in Game 2 of their second-round series. They express concern over the shot and usage rate for Phoenix’s big three and speculate on their ability to come back from 0-2. Then Seerat issues an apology to the Denver fandom for overlooking their potential before the playoffs (19:26). Next they shine a light on James Harden’s master class versus the Celtics and discuss whether Monday night was the biggest Sixers win since the days of Allen Iverson (31:50).

Hosts: Seerat Sohi and Michael Pina
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Answer

The Latest

Champions Cup Semis, Grand Slammer Sadia Kabeya and Glasgee Make a Final

Big weekend of ruggers as we wrap up two huge Champions Cup semifinals and another Grand Slam for England’s women in front of a record crowd at Twickenham

By The Rugby Pod

Rangers Eliminated in Game 7 and Another Yankees Late Game Collapse

Plus, reacting to impressive showings from Brett Baty and Francisco Alvarez against the Braves

By John Jastremski

An Optimistic Guide to America’s Clean-Energy Future

Ramez Naam and Vinod Khosla join to break down the progress we’re making toward a clean-energy economy and the tech that will help us get there

By Derek Thompson

Midseason Review and Way-Too-Early Majors Picks With Shane Bacon

House and Hubbard also preview the Wells Fargo Championship

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard

Previewing Lakers-Warriors, and Can the Heat Keep This Up?

Plus, reacting to the return of James Harden

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

The 13 NFL Rookies Who Could Have Instant Fantasy Football Success

Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs could be day-one contributors as running backs, but they won’t be the only rookies who could get in on the action early

By Dan Comer