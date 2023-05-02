 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rangers Eliminated in Game 7 and Another Yankees Late Game Collapse

Plus, reacting to impressive showings from Brett Baty and Francisco Alvarez against the Braves

By John Jastremski
Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images


(0:00) — RANGERS-DEVILS: The Devils advance to the second with a 4-0 win in Game 7 over the Rangers. With the Blueshirts’ season ending in the first round, how will they respond in the offseason?
(0:00) — YANKEES: Domingo German was pulled in the ninth during his shutout effort, and the Yankees drop their series opener to the Guardians 3-2.
(0:00) — METS: The Mets split their double-header with the Braves and get some offensive firepower from their touted prospects Brett Baty and Francisco Alvarez.
(0:00) — CALLS: Callers talk Knicks, Yankees, and Rangers.

Host: John Jastremski
Producer: Stefan Anderson

