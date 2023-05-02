 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Another Frustrating Celtics Loss. Plus, a Bruins Postmortem With Scott McLaughlin.

Brian breaks down Boston’s loss to the Sixers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals

By Brian Barrett
Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics - Game One Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images


Brian breaks down yet another frustrating Celtics loss, this time to the Embiid-less Sixers (0:00). Then, he chats with WEEI’s Scott McLaughlin about the Bruins’ epic collapse and how the franchise will handle the offseason, including the futures of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci (0:00). Brian ends with a couple mailbag questions about Bruins heartbreak and a surging Alex Verdugo (0:00).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Scott McLaughlin
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

