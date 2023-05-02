Another Frustrating Celtics Loss. Plus, a Bruins Postmortem With Scott McLaughlin.



Brian breaks down yet another frustrating Celtics loss, this time to the Embiid-less Sixers (0:00). Then, he chats with WEEI’s Scott McLaughlin about the Bruins’ epic collapse and how the franchise will handle the offseason, including the futures of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci (0:00). Brian ends with a couple mailbag questions about Bruins heartbreak and a surging Alex Verdugo (0:00).

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Scott McLaughlin

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

