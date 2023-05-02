 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Previewing Lakers-Warriors, and Can the Heat Keep This Up?

Plus, reacting to the return of James Harden

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images


Verno and KOC recap the exciting Game 1 that saw the 76ers beat the Celtics and take a 1-0 series lead (00:59). The outlook of the series will completely change if James Harden continues to play this way, and that’s with or without a fully healthy Joel Embiid. They next discuss the absolutely incredible performance by Steph Curry to help the Warriors eliminate the Kings and move on to face the Lakers (18:41). Verno opens up after his Grizzlies get embarrassingly eliminated from the playoffs, and he discusses their future (33:32). Also, they discuss how the Heat went from nearly missing the playoffs completely to being up 1-0 on the Knicks in the second round (48:28).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

