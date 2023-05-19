 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Doc Rivers Out in Philly, Wemby in With the Spurs, and the Nuggets’ Championship Run

Austin and Pausha talk thoughts on the Sixers letting go of Doc Rivers, the speed of turnover in the NBA, and more

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
2023 NBA Playoffs Game 6 - Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images


Austin and Pausha kick off the pod by talking about Joe Mazzulla’s obsession with The Town and whether Austin has any similar traditions (00:00). Then they discuss the draft lottery results, including Wemby’s fit in San Antonio and whether Portland should trade away Damian Lillard (00:00). They also give their thoughts on the Sixers letting go of Doc Rivers and the speed of turnover in the NBA (00:00). After that, they touch on Ja Morant’s second suspension, give their thoughts on the Conference finals, and discuss who’s better: Austin Reaves or Jordan Poole (00:00).

Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Producers: Ben Cruz and Eduardo Ocampo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

