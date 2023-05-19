The Bachelor Party Special

Before heading off to watch old wrestling matches with his high school buddies for his bachelor party festivities, Rosenberg grabs Dip to talk about the things that Dip is upset with in the world of pro wrestling this week. Plus, Natalie gives more Hebrew food pronunciation lessons (4:27), the guys grill Troy the Goy about his escapades in a stranger’s home, and the guys open the mailbag (34:18).
Hosts: Peter Rosenberg and Dip
Producer: Troy Farkas
