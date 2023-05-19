 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Can the Lakers Come Back From Down 2-0? Plus, What the Celtics Need to Do to Win Game 2, and a Preakness Preview With Michael Joyce.

The East Coast Bias boys recap Lakers-Nuggets Game 2 before looking ahead to Game 3 and giving an update on the PGA Championship

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Los Angeles Lakers v Denver Nuggets - Game Two Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images


The East Coast Bias boys begin by recapping Lakers-Nuggets Game 2 before looking ahead to Game 3 (1:00). Then, Raheem shares tonight’s pick for The Hundred (11:00), and they welcome in FanDuel TV’s Michael Joyce to learn more about Saturday’s Preakness (24:00). Finally, a quick update on the PGA Championship and whom to bet heading into the weekend (36:00).

Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Guest: Michael Joyce
Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

