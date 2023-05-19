Can the Lakers Come Back From Down 2-0? Plus, What the Celtics Need to Do to Win Game 2, and a Preakness Preview With Michael Joyce.

The East Coast Bias boys begin by recapping Lakers-Nuggets Game 2 before looking ahead to Game 3 (1:00). Then, Raheem shares tonight’s pick for The Hundred (11:00), and they welcome in FanDuel TV’s Michael Joyce to learn more about Saturday’s Preakness (24:00). Finally, a quick update on the PGA Championship and whom to bet heading into the weekend (36:00).
Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Guest: Michael Joyce
Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
Subscribe: Spotify