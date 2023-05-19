Coutinho, Cantona and Quick Corners: The Impact of the Champions League Semifinal Second Leg

James Allcott welcomes back Chris Ryan and Laurence McKenna to discuss the ins, the outs, the good and the bad of the Champions League semifinals and what the unsung casualties have been from what can only be described as the biggest moments in European football heritage. The trio also dive into the interesting parallels between football/the Premier League and basketball/the NBA and what the ripples that bring both sports together are.
Host: James Allcott
Guests: Chris Ryan and Laurence McKenna
Producer: Cai Jones
Editor: Finn McSkimming
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
