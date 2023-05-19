Eastern Conference Finals, NBA Lottery, and More

In the latest edition of The Local Angle, Brian Barrett checks in after Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals (:11) before Jason Goff reacts to the 2023 NBA lottery (12:20). Plus, Sheil Kapadia and Raheem Palmer discuss the firing of Doc Rivers (25:13), and John Jastremski takes a look back on the season for the Knicks (40:00).
Hosts: Brian Barrett, Jason Goff, Sheil Kapadia, Raheem Palmer, and John Jastremski
Producers: Jamie McClellan, Chris Sutton, Clifford Augustin, and Stefan Anderson
