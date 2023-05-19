 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Eastern Conference Finals, NBA Lottery, and More

Plus, Sheil Kapadia and Raheem Palmer discuss Doc Rivers’s firing

By Brian Barrett, Jason Goff, Sheil Kapadia, Raheem Palmer, and John Jastremski

In the latest edition of The Local Angle, Brian Barrett checks in after Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals (:11) before Jason Goff reacts to the 2023 NBA lottery (12:20). Plus, Sheil Kapadia and Raheem Palmer discuss the firing of Doc Rivers (25:13), and John Jastremski takes a look back on the season for the Knicks (40:00).

‌Hosts: Brian Barrett, Jason Goff, Sheil Kapadia, Raheem Palmer, and John Jastremski
Producers: Jamie McClellan, Chris Sutton, Clifford Augustin, and Stefan Anderson

