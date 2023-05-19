Mets Finally Win a Series, Yankees Take Three in Toronto, and Eamon McAnaney Gives Julius Randle Some Bail



(2:18) — METS: The Mets win their first series in over a month as they defeat the Rays 3-2 on Thursday.

(8:02) — YANKEES: The Yankees continue to roll offensively as they win their series against the Blue Jays.

(13:37) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees and Mets.

(26:38) — EAMON MCANANEY: SNY’s Eamon McAnaney joins the show to discuss the winning week in NY baseball, Mets prospects, and thinking Julius Randle deserves some grace.

(51:30) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

‌Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Eamon McAnaney

Producer: Stefan Anderson

