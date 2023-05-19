 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Can We All Just Appreciate What’s Going On?

Jason also attempts to fit Damian Lillard into the Bulls’ trade machine before shining a light on how the better teams around the NBA are being constructed

By Jason Goff
Los Angeles Lakers v Denver Nuggets - Game Two Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images


Jason starts the pod off by sharing his reaction to the Lakers’ Game 2 loss to the Nuggets, and he ponders if the on-court vibes he saw between LeBron and Co. were the reason they came up short. Next, he attempts to fit Damian Lillard into the Bulls’ trade machine before shining a light on how the better teams around the NBA are being constructed (15:45). Finally, Jason turns down the temperature on Victor Wembanyama’s career expectations and marvels at Jimmy Butler’s resurgence in the playoffs (36:57).

Leave us a message on the Full Go listener line at 773-359-3103 or write to us at TheFullGo@gmail.com. We’d love to hear from you!

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, and Chris Sutton

