Can We All Just Appreciate What’s Going On?



Jason starts the pod off by sharing his reaction to the Lakers’ Game 2 loss to the Nuggets, and he ponders if the on-court vibes he saw between LeBron and Co. were the reason they came up short. Next, he attempts to fit Damian Lillard into the Bulls’ trade machine before shining a light on how the better teams around the NBA are being constructed (15:45). Finally, Jason turns down the temperature on Victor Wembanyama’s career expectations and marvels at Jimmy Butler’s resurgence in the playoffs (36:57).

