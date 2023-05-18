Recent NBA Head-Coaching Shake-ups, “Himmy” Butler and the Heat, and Previewing Lakers-Nuggets Game 2

Logan and Raja are back to discuss the recent NBA head coach firings around the league, the reasons behind the current trend, and what it means for the rest of the league (2:23). Next, they talk about Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat stealing Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics (35:43). Later, the guys break down the main takeaways from Game 1 of the Western Conference finals between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers before previewing Game 2 (50:47). Finally, the guys close with their Real Ones of the Week (58:30).
Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady
