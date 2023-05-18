 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Manchester City Demolish Real Madrid to Head Into the Champions League Final With Inter

Musa and Ryan also recap Inter’s win over Milan on Tuesday and their expectations for the final

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Manchester City v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Photo by Federico Titone/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images


Musa and Ryan discuss Manchester City’s dominance of Real Madrid to progress to the Champions League final (06:26). They chat about the game, the tactics, and whether Real Madrid could have coped better with Pep Guardiola’s side. Then, they recap Inter’s win over Milan on Tuesday (35:18), their expectations for the final, plus a quick roundup of the Championship playoffs (46:07).

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Stadio: A Football Podcast

The Latest

Tyler Hansbrough on His Collegiate Basketball HOF Induction, NBA vs. NCAA Coaches, and Katie Baker on NHL Playoffs

Tyler joins Tate to talk all things National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame, revisit his 2009 NBA draft class, and more

By Tate Frazier and Katie Baker

Chelsea Return to the Top of the Table, and a Special Interview With Laura Coombs

The ‘Counter Pressed’ crew discuss Chelsea’s and Arsenal’s midweek victories and two big derbies coming up in the WSL

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes

How Do the Heat Keep Doing This?

Miami’s unlikely transformation into a postseason juggernaut continued apace in Game 1 in Boston. And while the Celtics may find solace in the fact that torrid shooting is difficult to repeat, when it comes to Jimmy Butler and the Heat, it sure feels like anything is possible.

By Zach Kram

‘Zelda,’ not ‘Mario,’ Is the Real Star of Nintendo

Yes, Mario recently made a billion dollars at the box office, but in terms of Nintendo’s core product—video games—‘Zelda’ has become the standard-bearer for the company and the Switch

By Justin Charity

Chronicler of the Flower Moon

How David Grann ascended from magazine journalist to the muse of Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, and a myriad of others in Hollywood

By Alyssa Bereznak

Kara Swisher on Diversity in Tech and the Gerontocracy of U.S. Politics

Bakari and Kara also talk about the positives of artificial intelligence and the evolution of Elon Musk

By Bakari Sellers