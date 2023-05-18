Manchester City Demolish Real Madrid to Head Into the Champions League Final With Inter

Musa and Ryan discuss Manchester City’s dominance of Real Madrid to progress to the Champions League final (06:26). They chat about the game, the tactics, and whether Real Madrid could have coped better with Pep Guardiola’s side. Then, they recap Inter’s win over Milan on Tuesday (35:18), their expectations for the final, plus a quick roundup of the Championship playoffs (46:07).
Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
