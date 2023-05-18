 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dave Matthews Band Redux: Part 1 With Grayson Haver Currin

Grayson Haver Currin is back with us to give Dave and the Band the full ‘Bandsplain’ treatment they deserve

By Yasi Salek
Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival - Show Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images On Location


Sometimes when you really love something, you don’t let it go, you revisit it again and again. That’s why we’re resplaining the Dave Matthews Band, babe. Longtime music critic and newspaper editor Grayson Haver Currin is back with us to give Dave and the Band the full Bandsplain treatment they deserve. This first episode takes us from long before Miller’s Bar in Charlottesville to the heights of popularity and fame somewhere in between the Chicago River and an infamous unfinished recording session.

Follow Grayson Haver Currin on Twitter @currincy.

Listen to the songs we detail in the episode HERE.

