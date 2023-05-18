Dave Matthews Band Redux: Part 1 With Grayson Haver Currin



Sometimes when you really love something, you don’t let it go, you revisit it again and again. That’s why we’re resplaining the Dave Matthews Band, babe. Longtime music critic and newspaper editor Grayson Haver Currin is back with us to give Dave and the Band the full Bandsplain treatment they deserve. This first episode takes us from long before Miller’s Bar in Charlottesville to the heights of popularity and fame somewhere in between the Chicago River and an infamous unfinished recording session.

