Jimmy Buckets Steals Another Game 1, Plus Draft Lottery Ripple Effects

Justin and Wos start the pod by reacting to Miami taking homecourt advantage away from Boston in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals (01:59). They discuss another masterclass performance by Jimmy Butler, how much blame should be placed on Joe Mazzulla, and more. Then, they talk about the ripple effect resulting from the draft lottery, including whether San Antonio should accelerate their rebuild, the Blazers potentially trading the no. 3 pick, and the Rockets–James Harden rumors (27:15). They end with a quick preview of Game 2 between the Lakers and Nuggets (57:06).
Hosts: Justin Verrier and Wosny Lambre
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
Additional Production Support: Ben Cruz
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS