Michael Pina on the Celtics’ Game 1 Loss



Brian recaps the Celtics’ Game 1 loss to Miami with The Ringer’s Michael Pina, as they discuss what went wrong for the C’s in the second half, another tremendous Jimmy Butler game, and adjustments Boston must make going into Game 2 (0:30). Then, Brian takes some calls and recaps the Red Sox-Mariners series (39:00).

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Michael Pina

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti