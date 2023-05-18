 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Michael Pina on the Celtics’ Game 1 Loss

What went wrong for the C’s in the second half?

By Brian Barrett
Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images


Brian recaps the Celtics’ Game 1 loss to Miami with The Ringer’s Michael Pina, as they discuss what went wrong for the C’s in the second half, another tremendous Jimmy Butler game, and adjustments Boston must make going into Game 2 (0:30). Then, Brian takes some calls and recaps the Red Sox-Mariners series (39:00).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Michael Pina
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

