Tyler Hansbrough on His Collegiate Basketball HOF Induction, NBA vs. NCAA Coaches, and Katie Baker on NHL Playoffs

Tyler joins Tate to talk all things National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame, revisit his 2009 NBA draft class, and more

By Tate Frazier and Katie Baker

Tate Frazier hosts UNC hoops legend Tyler Hansbrough. They talk about his induction into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame, compare differences between coaches in the NBA and in the NCAA, revisit his 2009 NBA draft class, and discuss Tyler’s favorite Larry Bird story from his time with the Pacers. Plus, Katie Baker joins Tate to break down all the NHL playoff madness, her pick for the Stanley Cup, the Conn Smythe Trophy, and more.

Host: Tate Frazier
Guests: Tyler Hansbrough and Katie Baker
Producers: Danny Corrales, Conor Nevins, Tucker Tashjian, Kyle Crichton, Cory McConnell, and Chia Hao Tat

