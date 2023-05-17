 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Seth Rollins’s Acting Career in the Way of Title Run? Plus, Potential MITB Participants and AEW’s Big Announcement.

Ben, Khal, and Brian H. also react to a listener’s hot take

By Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian Waters
Did you know The Ringer Wrestling Show has an arena on WWE 2K23? Ben and Khal discuss Brian’s Twitch livestream of matches inside the arena. Then, the guys dive into the following:

  • ‌WWE being hesitant to make Seth Rollins WWE world champion due to acting gigs (5:57)
  • An initial list of men’s Money in the Bank participants (13:40)
  • WWE teasing JD McDonagh joining the Judgment Day (25:29)

Later, in They Said What?!, they react to David Shoemaker saying Seth Rollins needs more of a story before becoming the World Heavyweight champion and one of our listeners’ “hot takes” (31:27). Then for the first time, they react to breaking news in which AEW announces its brand-new Saturday show (47:33)!

The crew closes the show with highlights from NXT (59:28) and a preview of tonight’s AEW Dynamite (62:06). For an opportunity to have your hot take featured on They Said What?!, leave a voicemail at 202-417-8160.

Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters
Producer: Brian H. Waters

