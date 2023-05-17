 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

I Got Tricked by the NBA Lottery Again

Jason shares his reactions to the Chicago Bulls’ disappointing night at the draft lottery

By Jason Goff
2023 NBA Draft Lottery Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images


Jason starts the podcast by sharing his reactions to the Chicago Bulls’ disappointing night at the draft lottery, and congratulating the San Antonio Spurs for winning the right to acquire Victor Wembanyama. He then dives into the bevy of coach firings around the NBA, and ponders all of the ways Artūras Karnišovas and the Bulls can take advantage of the Eastern Conference upheaval (19:22). Jason ends the pod by offering some much-needed advice to Ja Morant (36:06).

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, and Chris Sutton

