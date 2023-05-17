 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Yankees Deal With Sign Stealing and Suspensions, Plus CP Makes His Superstar Wish List

JJ also discusses the NBA draft and the future of the Knicks

By John Jastremski
New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images


(1:12) — YANKEES: The Yankees win their first two in Toronto, but deal with the scrutiny of Aaron Judge allegedly stealing signs and Domingo German’s suspension for an illegal substance.

(6:45) — METS: The Mets lose in their series opener against the Rays and look to get their bats in action as the season continues.

(11:00) — KNICKS: The Knicks don’t get a first-round draft pick this year, but have an opportunity to get the Mavs’ pick next year.

(15:08) — CALLS: Callers talk Knicks, Yankees, and Rangers.

(28:40) — CP THE FANCHISE: CP of KnicksFanTV returns to recap the Knicks’ season, how the Knicks can continue to progress, Julius Randle trade options, and what star he would like to see on the Knicks in the future.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Twitter.

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: CP the Fanchise
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In New York, New York

The Latest

Jokic Prevails, Wemby to San Antonio, and Philly’s Culture Fail

Plus, NBA draft talk and some fun NFL over/unders with Tate Frazier and Michael Lombardi

By Bill Simmons, Michael Lombardi, and 2 more

Pat McAfee’s Ascension to ESPN Superstardom Is a Sign of the Times

Talent at the old ESPN, as Keith Olbermann once said, were treated as "factory workers in a factory town." The new ESPN is moving in a different direction.

By Bryan Curtis

The Winners and Losers of the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery

The only bigger winner than the San Antonio Spurs might be Victor Wembanyama himself. With the draft lottery in the books, we break down who benefited the most and who got screwed.

By Michael Pina

2023’s Most Interesting Fantasy Tight Ends

The guys later close the show with some emails

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou Announces Historic Deal With PFL: Reactions, Predictions, and More!

Petesy talks his Katie Taylor interview, Chuck drools over Saturday’s UFC Apex showdown between Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill, and more

By Petesy Carroll and Chuck Mindenhall

Doc Rivers Out as the Sixers Head Coach

Rivers is out after an embarrassing Game 7 loss, which begs the question: What’s next for the 76ers?

By Sheil Kapadia and Raheem Palmer