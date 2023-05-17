Yankees Deal With Sign Stealing and Suspensions, Plus CP Makes His Superstar Wish List



(1:12) — YANKEES: The Yankees win their first two in Toronto, but deal with the scrutiny of Aaron Judge allegedly stealing signs and Domingo German’s suspension for an illegal substance.

(6:45) — METS: The Mets lose in their series opener against the Rays and look to get their bats in action as the season continues.

(11:00) — KNICKS: The Knicks don’t get a first-round draft pick this year, but have an opportunity to get the Mavs’ pick next year.

(15:08) — CALLS: Callers talk Knicks, Yankees, and Rangers.

(28:40) — CP THE FANCHISE: CP of KnicksFanTV returns to recap the Knicks’ season, how the Knicks can continue to progress, Julius Randle trade options, and what star he would like to see on the Knicks in the future.

