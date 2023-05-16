Jokic’s Offense or AD’s Defense? Plus, Examining the Celtics-Heat Revenge Series.



Seerat and Michael begin their conversation by previewing the Lakers-Nuggets Western Conference finals playoff series and focus on how Los Angeles will be able to handle Nikola Jokic’s elite skill sets. They then take a look at LeBron James’s new role on his team and speculate on the ability of the Lakers’ bench to properly compliment it (11:48). Next, they shift to the Eastern Conference finals and point to Jimmy Butler as the key to how everything will go down in the Heat’s matchup with the Celtics (30:07). Finally, they share their thoughts on Doc Rivers’s firing and what this could mean for the 76ers going forward (51:23).

Hosts: Seerat Sohi and Michael Pina

Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

Production Supervision: Ben Cruz

