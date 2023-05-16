 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jokic’s Offense or AD’s Defense? Plus, Examining the Celtics-Heat Revenge Series.

Plus, Seerat and Michael share their thoughts on Doc Rivers’s firing and what this could mean for the 76ers going forward

By Seerat Sohi and Michael Lombardi
2023 NBA Playoffs - Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images


Seerat and Michael begin their conversation by previewing the Lakers-Nuggets Western Conference finals playoff series and focus on how Los Angeles will be able to handle Nikola Jokic’s elite skill sets. They then take a look at LeBron James’s new role on his team and speculate on the ability of the Lakers’ bench to properly compliment it (11:48). Next, they shift to the Eastern Conference finals and point to Jimmy Butler as the key to how everything will go down in the Heat’s matchup with the Celtics (30:07). Finally, they share their thoughts on Doc Rivers’s firing and what this could mean for the 76ers going forward (51:23).

Hosts: Seerat Sohi and Michael Pina
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Ben Cruz

