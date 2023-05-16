 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A Must-See Tag Team Title Matchup, Old People Are Maj, and the Best Seth Rollins Ever!?

Plus, mailbag, Rosenberg doesn’t want Troy the Goy at his wedding, Troy tells of his wild Monday afternoon spent with a young woman, and more

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde
WrestleMania 39 Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images


Rosenberg and SGG fly solo as the physically-perturbed Dip is unable to make it today. But in his absence, Rosenberg and SGG discuss:

  • Roman Reigns shocking The Usos by announcing that he’s partnering with Solo Sikoa to challenge Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the tag team championship at Night of Champions (16:55)
  • Asuka ruining Bianca Belair’s big moment last Friday (24:00)
  • How much we actually care about Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes (34:15)
  • Why the elder statesmen are secretly carrying professional wrestling right now

Plus, mailbag (48:00) and Rosenberg doesn’t want Troy the Goy at his wedding. Troy also informs the guys of his wild Monday afternoon spent with a young woman.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

