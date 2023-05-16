A Must-See Tag Team Title Matchup, Old People Are Maj, and the Best Seth Rollins Ever!?

Rosenberg and SGG fly solo as the physically-perturbed Dip is unable to make it today. But in his absence, Rosenberg and SGG discuss:
- Roman Reigns shocking The Usos by announcing that he’s partnering with Solo Sikoa to challenge Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the tag team championship at Night of Champions (16:55)
- Asuka ruining Bianca Belair’s big moment last Friday (24:00)
- How much we actually care about Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes (34:15)
- Why the elder statesmen are secretly carrying professional wrestling right now
Plus, mailbag (48:00) and Rosenberg doesn’t want Troy the Goy at his wedding. Troy also informs the guys of his wild Monday afternoon spent with a young woman.
Hosts: Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde
Producer: Troy Farkas
