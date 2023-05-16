 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pep Vs. Fergie: Which Manager Has Influenced British Football the Most?

There’s also talk of the next manager disciples, with the likes of Xavi, Kompany, and Arteta all graduating from the Pep Guardiola school of football

By James Lawrence Allcott

James Allcott and guest Hugh Woozencroft chat about “Manager Disciples” in football, the ripple effects of Sir Alex Ferguson, Johan Cruyff, and Sir Bobby Robson and how their legacy still has an effect on modern-day football years after their retirement. The pair also look at who the next disciples will be, with the likes of Xavi, Kompany, and Arteta all graduating from the Pep Guardiola school of football. James and Hugh also have a look at the landscape of the Premier League after Southampton’s relegation. And of course, how Chelsea will fare under Mauricio Pochettino.

Host: James Allcott
Guest: Hugh Woozencroft
Producer: Cai Jones
Editor: Finn McSkimming
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

