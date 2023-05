What a weekend of action. The lads give their take on two of the best club games of the year in the URC semifinals, as well as all the major talking points from the Prem semifinals, with GMO not happy with some of the decisions. Plus, we’ll be speaking to legendary All Blacks Strength and Conditioning coach Nic Gill as he looks to get the lads in shape ahead of the Rugby World cup with his secret weapon. Enjoy!

