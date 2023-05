Bryan is joined by ESPN’s Marc J. Spears ahead of the Western Conference finals to discuss his time as a Denver Nuggets beat writer starting back in 1999. They reflect on past moments, from players boycotting team practice to covering the Columbia Space Shuttle tragedy while in town for work to Carmelo Anthony being drafted third overall and more!

Host: Bryan Curtis

Guest: Marc J. Spears

Producer: Erika Cervantes

