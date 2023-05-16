Eastern Conference Finals Preview With Tim Bontemps



Brian chats with ESPN’s Tim Bontemps about the upcoming Celtics-Heat Eastern Conference finals, Jayson Tatum’s postseason so far, Jimmy Butler’s health, and Joe Mazzulla vs. Erik Spoelstra before they give out their series predictions (0:30). Then, Brian reflects on Tatum’s postseason career and how it stacks up against other championship-winning stars (40:30). He ends with a look back at last year’s Heat-Celtics series, which the Celtics won in seven games (48:30).

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Tim Bontemps

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

