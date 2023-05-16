 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Eastern Conference Finals Preview With Tim Bontemps

Brian chats with ESPN’s Tim Bontemps about the upcoming Celtics-Heat Eastern Conference finals

By Brian Barrett
SPORTS-BKN-HEAT-CELTICS-RIVALRY-MI David Santiago/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images


Brian chats with ESPN’s Tim Bontemps about the upcoming Celtics-Heat Eastern Conference finals, Jayson Tatum’s postseason so far, Jimmy Butler’s health, and Joe Mazzulla vs. Erik Spoelstra before they give out their series predictions (0:30). Then, Brian reflects on Tatum’s postseason career and how it stacks up against other championship-winning stars (40:30). He ends with a look back at last year’s Heat-Celtics series, which the Celtics won in seven games (48:30).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Tim Bontemps
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

