Amanda and Juliet are at it again, this week to discuss a plethora of celebrity news. They touch on Beyoncé’s rumored foot injury after her show in Sweden (0:47); Martha Stewart on the cover of Sports Illustrated (6:45); the birthday celebration for RZA, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s son (13:36); Kate Middleton appearing at Eurovision (20:22); and more!

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins

Producer: Jade Whaley

