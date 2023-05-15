 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Man City-Real Madrid and Inter-Milan Champions League Second Leg Previews

By Steve Ceruti
Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images


Steve Ceruti and Paul Carr begin with Arsenal’s loss to Brighton effectively winning Man City their third straight EPL title, plus some provocative questions about the Gunners’ season (5:38). Then, they chat about the EPL relegation battle (10:25), and Barcelona winning La Liga (23:33), before closing it out with their bets and predictions for the Man City-Real Madrid and Inter-Milan second leg Champions League semifinal ties (33:51).

‌Hosts: Steve Ceruti and Paul Carr
Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson

