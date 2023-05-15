 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2023 PGA Championship Preview With Justin Ray

Justin Ray joins to break down this weekend’s championship and debate potential winners

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
2023 PGA Championship - Preview Day One Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images


House and Hubbard are joined by Twenty First Group’s Justin Ray to provide a deep dive into the PGA Championship this weekend. They start off by discussing the difficulty of the golf course (02:24) and the prospects of players like Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Rory McIlroy to win (14:58). Then they explore potential first-time winners, assess the participating LIV Golfers, and give out some under-the-radar plays (22:09). They end the show with their picks to win (58:01).

Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Guest: Justin Ray
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

